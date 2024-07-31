SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of AXT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 158,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in AXT by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 193,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 45,204 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in AXT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 49.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ AXTI opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $153.18 million, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.51.

AXT ( NASDAQ:AXTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. AXT had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AXT, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on AXTI. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

