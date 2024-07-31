SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Augmedix by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 891,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 663,778 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its stake in Augmedix by 170.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 1,015,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,943,000 after acquiring an additional 639,732 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Augmedix during the 4th quarter worth $886,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Augmedix by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 528,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 125,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Augmedix by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 68,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 30,900 shares in the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Augmedix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUGX opened at $2.27 on Wednesday. Augmedix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.73 and a 12-month high of $6.25. The company has a market cap of $111.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Augmedix ( NASDAQ:AUGX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Augmedix had a negative return on equity of 178.34% and a negative net margin of 41.95%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 million. Equities research analysts expect that Augmedix, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AUGX shares. B. Riley lowered Augmedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.35 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Maxim Group lowered Augmedix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut Augmedix from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair lowered shares of Augmedix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.09.

Augmedix Profile

(Free Report)

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Go Assist that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, an autonomous, ambient AI mobile software application that offers fully automated medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

