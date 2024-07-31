SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases New Shares in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Bioventus in the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. GSG Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bioventus by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 26,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BVS stock opened at $7.32 on Wednesday. Bioventus Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $7.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $579.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Bioventus had a positive return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $129.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Bioventus from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In other news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $80,317.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,585.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Anthony D’adamio sold 5,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.57, for a total value of $32,885.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 95,576 shares in the company, valued at $532,358.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 13,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total value of $80,317.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,585.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock worth $230,591. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

