SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 12,009 Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,009 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SAN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in Banco Santander by 1,853.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,931 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Banco Santander by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Santander during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 9.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd.

Banco Santander Price Performance

SAN stock opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market cap of $77.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.23. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.27.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.34 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 11.42%. On average, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

