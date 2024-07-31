SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Free Report) by 22.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Braemar Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BHR opened at $3.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $3.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.63 million, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17.86%.

(Free Report)

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braemar Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.