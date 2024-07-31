SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,763 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 20,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth $369,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 19,152 shares during the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.40 million, a P/E ratio of 4.18, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $232.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

