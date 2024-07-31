SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Stock Position in Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,575 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Energy Vault were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Energy Vault during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Energy Vault by 1,465.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 36,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 34,019 shares during the period. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Vault in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NRGV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $0.75 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Energy Vault in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Energy Vault from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Vault currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.65.

Energy Vault Price Performance

Shares of Energy Vault stock opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40. The firm has a market cap of $160.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.66. Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $3.52.

Energy Vault (NYSE:NRGV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 million. Energy Vault had a negative net margin of 26.17% and a negative return on equity of 38.36%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Energy Vault

In other Energy Vault news, CMO Laurence Alexander sold 22,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.16, for a total transaction of $25,886.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,219,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,414,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,344 shares of company stock worth $92,744. 19.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Vault Company Profile

Energy Vault Holdings, Inc develops and sells energy storage solutions. The company offers B-Vault, an electrochemical battery energy storage systems for shorter-duration energy storage needs; G-Vault, a proprietary gravity energy storage solution, including EVx solution; and H-Vault, a hybrid energy storage systems including systems that integrate green hydrogen.

