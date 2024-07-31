SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,651 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,651 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $60,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RXT. Fountainhead AM LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Rackspace Technology by 1,140.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 19,462 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. 82.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RXT stock opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.18. The company has a market cap of $499.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.02.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $690.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.21 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other Rackspace Technology news, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total transaction of $352,227.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,821,159.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rackspace Technology news, insider Kellie Teal-Guess sold 61,393 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $130,767.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 909,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,820.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 149,249 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.36, for a total value of $352,227.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,821,159.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

