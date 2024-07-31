SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 23,590 Shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,590 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TETRA Technologies by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TETRA Technologies alerts:

TETRA Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of TTI opened at $3.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average of $3.96. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.77. The firm has a market cap of $474.07 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TETRA Technologies ( NYSE:TTI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $150.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 3.27%. As a group, research analysts forecast that TETRA Technologies, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TETRA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on TETRA Technologies

TETRA Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TETRA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TETRA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.