SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 5,675 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Free Report) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,675 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tile Shop were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TTSH. Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Tile Shop by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 344,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 92,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,805 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tile Shop by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tile Shop

In other Tile Shop news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $98,745.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,082,946 shares in the company, valued at $41,424,862.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 926,328 shares of company stock worth $6,254,436. Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:TTSH opened at $7.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day moving average is $6.76. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $315.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $91.73 million for the quarter.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

