SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $58,000 Position in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 22,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Stereotaxis in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. GSG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in Stereotaxis by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 169,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 68,500 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in Stereotaxis by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stereotaxis by 1.6% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,193,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 18,311 shares during the last quarter. 45.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stereotaxis Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of STXS stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $165.28 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Stereotaxis Profile

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Stereotaxis had a negative return on equity of 111.94% and a negative net margin of 73.32%. Research analysts predict that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

