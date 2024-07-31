SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $59,000 Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ILPT. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,262 shares in the last quarter. 49.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT opened at $5.15 on Wednesday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $5.30. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $339.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.97.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -2.44%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

