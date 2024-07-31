SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX)

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 26,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.85.

Get CytomX Therapeutics alerts:

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.23. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $41.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CTMX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised CytomX Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc, an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel conditionally activated biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company utilizes conditional activation platform technology for oncology biologics research and development comprising the validation of targets for antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), opening therapeutic window for novel T-cell engagers (TCEs) targeting solid tumors, and increasing the therapeutic index for immune modulators, such as cytokines; and PROBODY platform in preclinical research in areas outside of oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.