SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV)

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELEV. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Elevation Oncology in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevation Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.80.

Elevation Oncology stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.39. Elevation Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 46.22, a current ratio of 46.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.52.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts expect that Elevation Oncology, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

