SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its position in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,397 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 24,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 9,624 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Nautilus Biotechnology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 12,594,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483,060 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nautilus Biotechnology alerts:

Nautilus Biotechnology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NAUT opened at $2.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.44 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.21. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $4.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nautilus Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:NAUT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAUT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nautilus Biotechnology

Nautilus Biotechnology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. The company develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nautilus Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.