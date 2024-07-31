SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,395 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kodiak Sciences were worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kodiak Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $489,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Kodiak Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Kodiak Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kodiak Sciences alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, UBS Group lifted their target price on Kodiak Sciences from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th.

Kodiak Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ KOD opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. Kodiak Sciences Inc. has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $7.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 2.38.

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.27. Equities analysts forecast that Kodiak Sciences Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kodiak Sciences

(Free Report)

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat retinal diseases. Its lead product candidate is tarcocimab tedromer (KSI-301), an anti-vascular endothelial growth factor antibody biopolymer that is in Phase IIb/III clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as Phase III clinical study for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, naïve macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion, and non-proliferative diabetic retinopathy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kodiak Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kodiak Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.