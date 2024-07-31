Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $26.07 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 51.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 144,522 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 48,859 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 2.9% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $26,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Amazon.com from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $181.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 50.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $53,281,863.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,696,058,938.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,109,490 shares of company stock worth $1,221,619,033 over the last ninety days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

