Shopify (SHO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect Shopify to post earnings of C$0.28 per share for the quarter.

Shopify (TSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.11 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.49 billion.

Shopify Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHO shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Shopify from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Shopify from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Shopify to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

