Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Lowered to Neutral at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Shore Bancshares from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

Shore Bancshares Stock Performance

Shore Bancshares stock opened at $14.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Shore Bancshares has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $14.99.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. Shore Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 7.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Clyde V. Kelly III purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.19 per share, with a total value of $55,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,306.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shore Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SHBI. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $1,704,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,248 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in Shore Bancshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 130,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Shore Bancshares by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 25,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of Shore Bancshares by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 273,410 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shore Bancshares Company Profile

Shore Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Shore United Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations. It offers checking, savings, overnight investment sweep, and money market accounts; and regular and IRA certificates of deposit, as well as CDARS programs and cash management services.

