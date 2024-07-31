Short Interest in AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Increases By 14.6%

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the June 30th total of 1,510,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 793,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ACM shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.88.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $90.23 on Wednesday. AECOM has a one year low of $74.40 and a one year high of $98.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,002.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 22.73%. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently -977.67%.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total transaction of $671,308.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AECOM in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AECOM during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

