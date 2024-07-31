Short Interest in Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Rises By 15.4%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,400 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Allego Trading Up 0.3 %

Allego stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. Allego has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

Get Allego alerts:

Allego Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.