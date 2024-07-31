Short Interest in Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Rises By 15.4%

Posted by on Jul 31st, 2024

Allego (NYSE:ALLGGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,400 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Allego Trading Up 0.3 %

Allego stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. Allego has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.06.

Allego Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allego N.V. operates as an electric vehicle (EV) charging company. The company offers charging solutions for electric cars, motors, buses, and trucks. It has a charging network with renewable energy and charging solutions for business-to-business customers, including leading retail and auto brands. The company has approximately 28,000 charging ports in Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.