Short Interest in Allego (NYSE:ALLG) Rises By 15.4%

Allego (NYSE:ALLG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,400 shares, a growth of 15.4% from the June 30th total of 237,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Allego Trading Up 0.3 %
Allego stock opened at $1.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.17. Allego has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $3.06.
Allego Company Profile
