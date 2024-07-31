Short Interest in Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF) Declines By 8.9%

Basilea Pharmaceutica AG (OTCMKTS:BPMUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the June 30th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Basilea Pharmaceutica Price Performance
OTCMKTS:BPMUF opened at $47.00 on Wednesday. Basilea Pharmaceutica has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $48.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.86.
