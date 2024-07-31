Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Decreases By 14.1%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,200 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 525,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 902.4 days.

Brenntag Stock Performance

Brenntag stock opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.17.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

