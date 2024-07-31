Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Decreases By 14.1%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 451,200 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the June 30th total of 525,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 902.4 days.
Brenntag Stock Performance
Brenntag stock opened at $71.31 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $66.27 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.17.
About Brenntag
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Brenntag
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.