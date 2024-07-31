Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Increases By 11.2%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,300 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 785,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.5 days.

Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCORF opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $6.79.

Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

