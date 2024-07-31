Short Interest in Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF) Increases By 11.2%

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 873,300 shares, a growth of 11.2% from the June 30th total of 785,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 39.5 days.
Canaccord Genuity Group Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCORF opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average of $6.20. Canaccord Genuity Group has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $6.79.
Canaccord Genuity Group Company Profile
