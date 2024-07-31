Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Decreases By 12.6%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900,300 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 27,336,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.3 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CICHF stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.78.

China Construction Bank Company Profile

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

