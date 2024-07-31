Short Interest in China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Decreases By 12.6%

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,900,300 shares, a decline of 12.6% from the June 30th total of 27,336,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 539,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 44.3 days.
China Construction Bank Stock Performance
Shares of CICHF stock opened at $0.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. China Construction Bank has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $0.78.
China Construction Bank Company Profile
