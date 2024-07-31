Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Increases By 14.9%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,046,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,046.0 days.
China Eastern Airlines Price Performance
CHEAF opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.
China Eastern Airlines Company Profile
