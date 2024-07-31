Short Interest in China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF) Increases By 14.9%

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,046,000 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the June 30th total of 910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,046.0 days.

China Eastern Airlines Price Performance

CHEAF opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. China Eastern Airlines has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.25.

Get China Eastern Airlines alerts:

China Eastern Airlines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

Receive News & Ratings for China Eastern Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Eastern Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.