Short Interest in China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Increases By 15.7%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,319,400 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 1,140,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,398.0 days.

China Railway Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CRWOF opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. China Railway Group has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.

About China Railway Group

China Railway Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated construction company in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and Macau. Its Infrastructure Construction segment constructs railways, highways, bridges, tunnels, metropolitan railways, buildings, irrigation works, hydroelectricity projects, ports, docks, airports, and other municipal works.

