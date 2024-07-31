Short Interest in China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Increases By 15.7%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,319,400 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the June 30th total of 1,140,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,398.0 days.
China Railway Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CRWOF opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. China Railway Group has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50.
About China Railway Group
See Also
