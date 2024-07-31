Short Interest in Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY) Increases By 9.1%

Cielo S.A. (OTCMKTS:CIOXY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cielo Price Performance

Cielo stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.03. Cielo has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

About Cielo

Cielo SA, through its subsidiaries, provides payment services in Brazil and the United States. The company provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, including signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point-of-sale terminals; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions, as well as the issuance and management of payment accounts.

