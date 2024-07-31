Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Drops By 11.8%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.
Clarkson Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CKNHF opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. Clarkson has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07.
Clarkson Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Clarkson
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Invest Like Congress: 2 ETFs to Add to Your Watchlist
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- AI Boom or Bubble? Strategies for Success in a Volatile Sector
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Oilfield Infrastructure Stock Soars Over 50% on Bold Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Clarkson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarkson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.