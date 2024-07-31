Short Interest in Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) Drops By 11.8%

Clarkson PLC (OTCMKTS:CKNHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days.

Clarkson Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CKNHF opened at $56.30 on Wednesday. Clarkson has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $57.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average is $50.07.

Clarkson Company Profile

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

