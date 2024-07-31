Short Interest in Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Increases By 12.9%

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,200 shares, an increase of 12.9% from the June 30th total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Coats Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGGGF opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. Coats Group has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.98.
Coats Group Company Profile
