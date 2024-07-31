Short Interest in Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF) Rises By 7.0%

Credito Emiliano S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:CDEFF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 204,100 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 190,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Credito Emiliano Price Performance

OTCMKTS CDEFF opened at C$8.90 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.90. Credito Emiliano has a 52 week low of C$8.90 and a 52 week high of C$8.90.

Credito Emiliano Company Profile

Credito Emiliano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of commercial banking and wealth management services to retail and corporate customers primarily in Italy. The company operates through Commercial Banking, Asset Management, Bancassurance, Finance, Treasury, and Corporate Centre, and Other segments.

