Short Interest in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) Decreases By 5.5%

Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 192,200 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 197,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flora Growth stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FLGC) by 66.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 988,368 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 393,780 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 12.04% of Flora Growth worth $1,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 36.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flora Growth stock opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Flora Growth has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $5.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Flora Growth (NASDAQ:FLGC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $18.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.04 million. Flora Growth had a negative net margin of 75.95% and a negative return on equity of 144.44%. On average, research analysts expect that Flora Growth will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Flora Growth in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

Flora Growth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the growth, cultivation, and development of medicinal cannabis and medicinal cannabis derivative products worldwide. It operates through three segments: House of Brands, Commercial and Wholesale, and Pharmaceuticals. The company cultivates, processes, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis flower, and cannabis derived medical and wellness products.

