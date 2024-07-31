Short Interest in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Rises By 5.9%

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 738,500 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the June 30th total of 697,200 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 174,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several research firms recently commented on FFIC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Flushing Financial from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Flushing Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

NASDAQ:FFIC opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $435.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.77. Flushing Financial has a one year low of $10.74 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $117.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.96 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Flushing Financial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.87%. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Flushing Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,057 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Flushing Financial by 41.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 161,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 46,871 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Flushing Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Flushing Financial by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 2,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,419 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, non-interest bearing demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

