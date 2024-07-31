Short Interest in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Decreases By 5.2%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,360,000 shares, a decrease of 5.2% from the June 30th total of 2,490,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 214,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.0 days.

Shares of GGR stock opened at $1.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. Gogoro has a twelve month low of $1.21 and a twelve month high of $3.35.

Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Gogoro had a negative net margin of 14.51% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $69.71 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Gogoro stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gogoro Inc. ( NASDAQ:GGR Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000. 15.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

