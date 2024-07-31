Short Interest in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) Declines By 5.5%

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 766,200 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the June 30th total of 811,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 503,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GPMT opened at $3.01 on Wednesday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $2.68 and a twelve month high of $6.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.12.

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is -8.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Granite Point Mortgage Trust

In related news, Director Stephen G. Kasnet sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $83,243.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 121,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,048 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 8,490 shares during the period. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $3.85 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

View Our Latest Report on Granite Point Mortgage Trust

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc, a real estate investment trust, originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. The company provides intermediate-term bridge or transitional financing for various purposes, including acquisitions, recapitalizations, and refinancing, as well as a range of business plans, including lease-up, renovation, repositioning, and repurposing of the commercial property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.