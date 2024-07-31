Short Interest in Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Rises By 16.9%

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Huatai Securities Stock Down 10.2 %

OTCMKTS:HUATF opened at 1.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.25. Huatai Securities has a one year low of 1.12 and a one year high of 1.25.

About Huatai Securities

Huatai Securities Co, Ltd. provides financial services in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Wealth Management, Institutional Services, Investment Management, International Business, and Other segments. The company buys and sells stocks, funds, bonds, futures, and options on behalf of clients; and provides various financial products and asset allocation, margin financing, securities lending, securities-backed lending, and margin securities lending services.

