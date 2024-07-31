Short Interest in Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF) Rises By 16.9%

Huatai Securities Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HUATF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,700 shares, an increase of 16.9% from the June 30th total of 45,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Huatai Securities Stock Down 10.2 %
OTCMKTS:HUATF opened at 1.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is 1.25. Huatai Securities has a one year low of 1.12 and a one year high of 1.25.
