Short Interest in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Rises By 15.2%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,980,000 shares, a growth of 15.2% from the June 30th total of 6,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 737,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.5 days. Approximately 9.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IE opened at $9.42 on Wednesday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.80. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 3,007.59% and a negative return on equity of 33.64%. The company had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 260,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,907.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mak Capital One LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 1,289,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,994,000 after purchasing an additional 299,018 shares in the last quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 1,361,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,967 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ivanhoe Electric by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 585,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after purchasing an additional 120,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $151,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc explores and develops metals and mineral. The company provides Typhoon data acquisition system, a geophysical system that offers primary signal. It also explores copper and gold. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

