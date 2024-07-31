Short Interest in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expands By 15.8%

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 739,600 shares, a growth of 15.8% from the June 30th total of 638,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Kelly Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,247,000 after buying an additional 22,006 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kelly Services during the first quarter worth approximately $18,618,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Kelly Services by 3.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 585,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,659,000 after buying an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 8.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 173,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,333,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Kelly Services by 178.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 155,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 99,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA opened at $23.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $834.36 million, a P/E ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.22. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $25.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its 200-day moving average is $22.58.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. Analysts forecast that Kelly Services will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.58%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

