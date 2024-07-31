Short Interest in Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Declines By 8.2%

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the June 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Kewaunee Scientific Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KEQU opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.49. Kewaunee Scientific has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

Get Kewaunee Scientific alerts:

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $56.70 million for the quarter.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. The company operates through two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel and wood casework, fume hoods, adaptable modular systems, moveable workstations, stand-alone benches, biological safety cabinets, and epoxy resin work surfaces and sinks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kewaunee Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kewaunee Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.