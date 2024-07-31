Short Interest in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Expands By 15.0%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,130,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the June 30th total of 4,460,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nextdoor
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextdoor by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,196,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,694 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Nextdoor by 21.3% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,131 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nextdoor by 21.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,698,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058,131 shares in the last quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Flight Deck Capital LP now owns 2,369,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 51,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Nextdoor by 12.8% during the second quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 681,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 77,441 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.
Nextdoor Stock Performance
NYSE:KIND opened at $2.85 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. Nextdoor has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.15.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KIND shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nextdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Nextdoor from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.
About Nextdoor
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.
