Short Interest in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Expands By 6.1%

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the June 30th total of 7,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days. Approximately 12.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WK Kellogg

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the fourth quarter worth $13,730,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of WK Kellogg by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 904,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after buying an additional 77,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London & Capital Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at $10,363,000. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:KLG opened at $17.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.84. WK Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that WK Kellogg will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on KLG. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America downgraded WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on WK Kellogg from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

WK Kellogg Company Profile

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

