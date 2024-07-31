Sight Sciences (SGHT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect Sight Sciences to post earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 67.18% and a negative return on equity of 44.45%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 million. On average, analysts expect Sight Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $7.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 13.01 and a quick ratio of 12.42. Sight Sciences has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $9.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average is $5.63.

In other news, insider Jeremy B. Hayden sold 5,055 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $31,391.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,015,738.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 10,497 shares of Sight Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $65,186.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 402,685 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,500,673.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,840 shares of company stock valued at $290,061. Corporate insiders own 28.90% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have commented on SGHT shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price (up from $5.00) on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Sight Sciences from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sight Sciences in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sight Sciences from $5.40 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.70.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. It operates through two segments, Surgical Glaucoma and Dry Eye. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, an implant-free glaucoma surgery technology indicated to reduce intraocular pressure in adult patients with primary open-angle glaucoma; and SION Surgical Instrument, a manually operated device used in ophthalmic surgical procedures to excise trabecular meshwork.

