Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,521 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Silgan were worth $6,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SLGN. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Silgan by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 201,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,755,000 after acquiring an additional 108,942 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Silgan by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,323,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,159,000 after acquiring an additional 66,837 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth about $1,129,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Silgan by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 88,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Silgan by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 52,146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Trading Up 1.9 %

NYSE:SLGN opened at $48.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.11 and a 52-week high of $49.72.

Silgan Announces Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Silgan’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLGN shares. Citigroup upgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Silgan from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Silgan

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total transaction of $1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,104,021.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP B Frederik Prinzen sold 4,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.84, for a total value of $195,809.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $1,412,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,104,021.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,804,226. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Silgan

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, beauty products, and hard surface cleaning products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.