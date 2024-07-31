Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.10, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $14.50 million for the quarter. Silicom had a negative net margin of 19.62% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. Silicom updated its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

Silicom Price Performance

NASDAQ:SILC opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. Silicom has a one year low of $12.79 and a one year high of $31.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Silicom alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SILC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Silicom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Silicom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

About Silicom

(Get Free Report)

Silicom Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and supports networking and data infrastructure solutions for servers, server-based systems, and communications devices. It offers server network interface cards; and smart cards, such as smart server adapters, which include redirector and switching cards, encryption and data compression hardware acceleration cards, forward error correction acceleration and offloading cards, time synchronization cards, and field programmable gate array-based cards.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.