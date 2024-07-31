Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SFNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Simmons First National stock opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Simmons First National has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $22.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $372.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.30 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 5.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simmons First National will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

In related news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $462,243.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 608,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,128.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman George Makris, Jr. sold 21,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $462,243.60. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 608,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,128,128.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Fehlman sold 8,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $190,352.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,909.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simmons Bank boosted its position in Simmons First National by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,977,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,239,000 after buying an additional 175,716 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,495,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,603,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,822,000 after buying an additional 69,560 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Simmons First National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,751,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 992,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,695,000 after acquiring an additional 349,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

