Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Shares Gap Up to $39.70

Shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $39.70, but opened at $40.90. Simulations Plus shares last traded at $41.45, with a volume of 4,917 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLP. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Simulations Plus from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. William Blair initiated coverage on Simulations Plus in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Simulations Plus in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.00.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLP

Simulations Plus Trading Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $43.88. The firm has a market cap of $803.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 0.72.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $18.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Simulations Plus Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total transaction of $934,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,540,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,393,430.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.71, for a total value of $934,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,540,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,393,430.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Weiner sold 3,250 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $157,007.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,759 shares in the company, valued at $423,147.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,153,198. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simulations Plus

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 31,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 34,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.