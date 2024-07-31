Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Gap Down to $3.72

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.72, but opened at $3.64. Sirius XM shares last traded at $3.58, with a volume of 454,603 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $3.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $4.50 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $3.30 to $2.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.80 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

Sirius XM Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.72.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 14.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.0266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 12,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.60, for a total value of $32,546.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 169,309 shares in the company, valued at $440,203.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Sirius XM by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,956 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,036,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 1,320.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 36,326 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 42,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares in the last quarter. 10.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Articles

