SiriusPoint (SPNT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $685.50 million during the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 14.59%.

SiriusPoint Stock Performance

NYSE:SPNT opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.94. SiriusPoint has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $14.70.

About SiriusPoint

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

