SmartRent (SMRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect SmartRent to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. SmartRent has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). SmartRent had a negative return on equity of 7.28% and a negative net margin of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $50.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.43 million. On average, analysts expect SmartRent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SmartRent Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SMRT opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.61. SmartRent has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $4.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research dropped their price target on SmartRent from $4.30 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.89.

SmartRent Company Profile

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

