Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 118,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Snap in the 1st quarter valued at $3,233,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,272,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,206,000 after acquiring an additional 385,191 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Snap by 92.3% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 18,710 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Snap by 9.6% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 65,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in Snap by 7.1% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,334,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,124,000 after purchasing an additional 751,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap stock opened at $13.08 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $17.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $419,441.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,508,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,425,870.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 26,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $419,441.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,508,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,425,870.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $298,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 481,908 shares in the company, valued at $7,980,396.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,078 shares of company stock worth $3,279,089. 22.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

